What Is The Least Popular Backstreet Boys Song?

The Backstreet Boys, consisting of members Nick Carter, Howie Dorough, AJ McLean, Brian Littrell, and Kevin Richardson, came onto the scene in 1993 and don't appear to be going away anytime soon. The group released their latest hit "Don't Go Breaking My Heart" in 2018, which was the lead single on their tenth studio album "DNA" just before their 25th anniversary as a group (via Entertainment Weekly).

The popular boy band has been around for more than a quarter of a century, meaning they've been up to a lot in between releasing new music and performing their top hits. During the early 2000s, fans believed the band had broken up after Richardson left for "personal reasons" (via the Daily Mail). McLean busted that myth, stating to Australian radio hosts Kyle and Jackie O (via the Daily Mail) that the group "never broke up, not once, not ever in 25 years." The band continued to work their musical magic after Richardson's departure and welcomed him back with open arms in 2012.

"Basically, we just kept trucking along and once we got Kevin back, we went back into the studio, we did a whole tour, a whole album," McLean said. And from the band's many albums, there are several iconic hits that fans will continue to sing for years to come. Nicki Swift wanted to find out how these top singles ranked in popularity according to readers across the country. You'll be surprised to find out which one came in last place.