The Real Reason Dove Cameron Was Afraid To Reveal Her Sexuality

With a whopping 42 million followers on Instagram, singer and (Emmy-winning) actor Dove Cameron's star is ever-rising. Announced in March as one of the titular heroes in the CW live-action adaptation of "The Powerpuff Girls" alongside Chloe Bennet and Yana Perrault, Cameron has been a fixture with Disney fans for some time. Per her agency's bio, Cameron not only starred in a slew of Disney series including the sitcom "Liv and Maddie," but her single for the show, "Better in Stereo," climbed all the way to the top spot on Billboard's Digital Songs chart.

Going on to star in the "Descendants" trilogy, during the filming of which Cameron met ex-boyfriend Thomas Doherty, Cameron revealed she was bisexual in an August 2020 Instagram livestream. Discussing the music video for her single "We Belong," which features LGBTQ+ couples kissing, Cameron disclosed on the live chat reposted by a fan to Twitter, "I think that's really beautiful, speaking as someone who is bi."

Cameron confirmed fan speculation that began in 2017 when a Snapchat story showed her lip-locked with "Zack Snyder's Justice League" star Kiersey Clemons, via J-14. Per the outlet, fans curiously tweeted her, "like this if gay" as well as "like this if bisexual." Cameron accommodated both requests without making verbal statements on the subject. In 2021, Cameron told Gay Times why she was hesitant to reveal her sexuality initially. Read on to learn what the star had to say.