The Big Purchase Jay Z And Beyonce Just Made

Power couple Beyoncé and Jay Z have careers that span decades. The high-profile stars have also invested in several businesses, which only adds to their massive fortune. According to Cheat Sheet, Beyoncé and Jay-Z's combined net worth stood at around $1.5 billion in 2021.

Fans only catch glimpses of the couple's life. They did project bits of it in the 2018 song "APESH*T," which won them MTV video awards for best direction and editing. The couple owns several properties across California, New York, and L.A, and they love to travel in private yachts. And their expenses run high, too. According to Cheat Sheet, they spent upwards of $2 million per week on a yacht trip. Beyoncé's monthly bills are known to total $300,000 per month, the outlet noted, citing the "Crazy in Love" singer's former accountant.

They also have a garage with many cars, and their collection keeps expanding. Looking at the couple's reported bank account balance, it's evident that even the world's most expensive cars would barely make a dent in their fortune. They also get the best of things customized to their taste and style. Now, they have made another expensive purchase. Keep reading to see the luxurious thing the A-listers just bought.