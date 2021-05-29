Kamala Harris' Latest Speech Is Turning Heads

On May 28, Vice President Kamala Harris set yet another historic first: becoming the first woman to give the keynote address for the U.S. Naval Academy's commencement ceremony. And as NBC noted in its coverage of the event, Harris' speech also made her the first Black woman and first South Asian American woman to impart words of wisdom to 2021's crop of graduates from the 175-year-old institution. The ceremony itself also, in a way, achieved a first all its own as the first live commencement following a 2020 marked by the still-ongoing (but now dwindling) coronavirus pandemic. It was an occasion Harris herself alluded to in her remarks for the graduating class, lauding the students present. "You rolled up your sleeves, got vaccinated, and you made it to this day," Harris said, lauding those in attendance.

Despite the moving overall moment, however, others seemed to take umbrage with components of Harris' speech, some which more conservative media outlets found controversial. So what, exactly, did Harris' speech to the rising Naval Academy students entail? And what is the origin of the purported controversy? Keep on scrolling to find out more.