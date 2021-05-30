Mariah Carey Reveals Her Jennifer Aniston Connection
On May 27, fans of "Friends" had the chance to witness a reunion among the sitcom's main cast via a special episode on HBO Max. Starring Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry, David Schwimmer, and Matt LeBlanc, the reunion episode saw the cast discussing everything from their favorite "Friends" moments to their secret crushes on-set.
For example, Aniston and Schwimmer jokingly recalled crushing on each other during the first season of "Friends," although they both were dating other people at the time. "It was like ships passing because we were both in relationships when the other wasn't and we really respected that," Schwimmer said (via BuzzFeed News). "I remember saying to you, 'It's going to be such a bummer if the first time we kiss is on national television...,'" Aniston replied. "And sure enough, we did."
Apparently, celebrities have been celebrating the much-awaited "Friends" reunion special, as well ... including the ultimate '90s diva, Mariah Carey. But what's her connection to the beloved sitcom?
Mariah Carey tried to recreate Rachel's hairstyle (and failed)
Just a few days after the "Friends" reunion premiered on May 27, Mariah Carey took to Instagram to share that she used to be a big fan of Rachel, played by Jennifer Aniston. And, judging by the photo she shared, Carey especially loved Rachel's hairstyle on the show.
In the picture, seemingly taken in the '90s, Carey can be seen sporting a similar hairstyle as Aniston's iconic "Friends" character, with a side bang and bouncy hair. According to Carey, however, she did not nail the Rachel look. "A sad attempt at the Rachel hairdo [laughing emoji] #friends," she wrote in the caption.
Shortly thereafter, the Instagram post made its way to Aniston, who thought Carey's was not a failed attempt at all. "LOVE IT [fire emoji]," Aniston said in the comments. Fellow celebrities, including Kerry Washington, quickly chimed in, too, and agreed with Aniston. "Nailed it!!!!!" Washington wrote. When it comes to these iconic beauties, neither can do wrong!