Mariah Carey Reveals Her Jennifer Aniston Connection

On May 27, fans of "Friends" had the chance to witness a reunion among the sitcom's main cast via a special episode on HBO Max. Starring Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry, David Schwimmer, and Matt LeBlanc, the reunion episode saw the cast discussing everything from their favorite "Friends" moments to their secret crushes on-set.

For example, Aniston and Schwimmer jokingly recalled crushing on each other during the first season of "Friends," although they both were dating other people at the time. "It was like ships passing because we were both in relationships when the other wasn't and we really respected that," Schwimmer said (via BuzzFeed News). "I remember saying to you, 'It's going to be such a bummer if the first time we kiss is on national television...,'" Aniston replied. "And sure enough, we did."

Apparently, celebrities have been celebrating the much-awaited "Friends" reunion special, as well ... including the ultimate '90s diva, Mariah Carey. But what's her connection to the beloved sitcom?