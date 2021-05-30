How Future Just Shaded Lori Harvey Again
Not long ago, Future addressed his breakup with Steve Harvey's stepdaughter, Lori Harvey, in a new song with 42 Dugg. Titled "Maybach," the track sees the Atlanta native shading his ex-girlfriend ... something the rapper is no stranger to. Per Genius, Future claims that he was the one who ended the relationship. "Magic City, I'm the owner / Tell Steve Harvey I don't want her / One thing I never seen was a b***h to leave."
Though Harvey swiftly ignored Future's comments, fans on Twitter did not. "future dissing lori harvey while she's living her best life unbothered," one fan wrote. "future make fire music but he gotta take these l's on ciara and lori harvey because some of those bars on that 42 dugg track a sign of some real issues," someone else pointed out.
If that was not enough, a new unreleased version of Future's "Maybach" verse has surfaced online... and it's even more savage than the original one. Let's take a look.
Future claims Lori Harvey 'begged him not to leave'
On May 28, Future's unreleased version of his verse on 42 Dugg's "Maybach" leaked online (via The Neighborhood Talk). In this new version, Future claims that Lori Harvey allegedly begged him to take her back after their breakup.
"Must have forgotten to tell her daddy she begged me not to leave / Put baguettes on your ankles da** near up to your knees," Future can be heard rapping. And unlike the official version, this verse includes a line seemingly aimed at Harvey's current boyfriend, Michael B. Jordan: "She didn't have a choice but to go f**k a lame after me / Realest n***a hit the t**t, she damn near OD'ed."
Not long after Future's unreleased verse leaked on Twitter, people took to the same platform to showcase their reactions ... and they do not seem to believe Future's version of the story. "Future want us to believe Lori Harvey begged a man with 1,2,3,4,5 baby mamas not to leave," one fan said. "Lori harvey lives in future mind rent free and its hilarious," another one commented. Meanwhile, others are commending Harvey for ignoring Future's shenanigans. "I LOVEEEEE that she's paying him absolutely NO MIND!! That's how you chew it."