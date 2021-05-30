How Future Just Shaded Lori Harvey Again

Not long ago, Future addressed his breakup with Steve Harvey's stepdaughter, Lori Harvey, in a new song with 42 Dugg. Titled "Maybach," the track sees the Atlanta native shading his ex-girlfriend ... something the rapper is no stranger to. Per Genius, Future claims that he was the one who ended the relationship. "Magic City, I'm the owner / Tell Steve Harvey I don't want her / One thing I never seen was a b***h to leave."

Though Harvey swiftly ignored Future's comments, fans on Twitter did not. "future dissing lori harvey while she's living her best life unbothered," one fan wrote. "future make fire music but he gotta take these l's on ciara and lori harvey because some of those bars on that 42 dugg track a sign of some real issues," someone else pointed out.

If that was not enough, a new unreleased version of Future's "Maybach" verse has surfaced online... and it's even more savage than the original one. Let's take a look.