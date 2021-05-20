Future Has Something To Say About His Split From Lori Harvey

Some might say Future doesn't have the best history when it comes to respecting the women he's romantically linked. With a love life filled with buzzworthy drama like Future's, it's only right that people would side-eye his relationship with Steve Harvey's stepdaughter, Lori Harvey. Per Showbiz Cheat Sheet, the two were first linked in December 2018 when Future hinted at their relationship. The rumors later resurfaced in October 2019.

Initially the news of their relationship shocked everyone, as critics couldn't help but point out that the two were polar opposites. Harvey is an Instagram influencer who seemingly indulges in all the luxurious things in life in her own privacy. The rapper, on the other hand, is a father of eight who often writes arguably misogynistic bops for the masses. Despite their differences, the ex-lovers effortlessly became a popular couple in the rap industry. Many were surprised to see Future sharing a number of photos of Harvey on his social media accounts. The two even went on vacation in Jamaica for Harvey's birthday. As their relationship grew deeper, Future mentioned his then-beau's name on his "Accepting My Flaws" track: "Sittin' on my porch, I'm in disbelief/Give me glory, give me Lori/That's victory."

Although there were high hopes that Harvey was "the one" for Future, unfortunately it didn't end that way. The two split in August 2020 and have yet to confirm the reason. Harvey hasn't commented on her previous relationship with the "Drankin' and Smokin'" crooner, but he has something to say about their split. Read on!