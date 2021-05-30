Cody Simpson Opens Up About Split With Miley Cyrus

Cody Simpson has revealed that dating Miley Cyrus involved a bit of a learning curve, as he called the relationship "just one of those phases." Simpson was previously Mr. PDA with the "Midnight Sky" singer on social media, but after the pair parted ways, the Aussie's lips have remained sealed. However, Simpson gave a rare interview to Australia's "60 Minutes" on May 30 where he opened up about their breakup amid his new career venture — Olympic swimming.

Simpson and Cyrus were first romantically linked back in October 2019, shortly after she split from "The Hills" star Kaitlynn Carter and got divorced from Liam Hemsworth, per People. However, Simpson told "60 Minutes" he had known Cyrus for a "long time before that point."

"She'd kind of acted almost as like a, not as a mentor, but she was always a heightened creative person," he began. "We went from kind of being good friends and just having a lot of the same friends to being together for a while." Following less than a year of dating, the pair called it quits in August 2020 with Cyrus confirming the news during an Instagram Live.

At the time, she suggested the breakup was amicable and that they were both "individually working on" themselves, per E! News. Simpson also echoed this message, suggesting it was only natural for them to break up. "Everything ended fairly amicably. It was just one of those phases I guess you go through and you learn a lot from it." Perhaps Simpson is referring to when the couple got matching tattoos only two weeks after officially getting together?