How Joe Budden Reacted To Rory & Mal's New Venture

The drama surrounding Joe Budden's podcast continues. In case you missed it, Budden fired "The Joe Budden Podcast" co-hosts Rory Farrell and Jamil "Mal" Clay on-air after the duo claimed they were being treated unfairly.

"Somehow [Rory] still feels he's running the show," Budden said on the explosive episode. "He feels like he's entitled to more. Rory, you are in breach of your contract and from this point forward, you are fired! And you're not welcome back..." He continued, "Mal, I'm the person that has to say that. The gall of you to think that you are deserving the way that I am." Shortly thereafter, former co-host of The Joe Budden Network's "See The Thing Is" Olivia Dope explained why she really left the podcast ... and (once again) it involved Budden.

As Dope told Instagram on May 17, Budden "continuously made sexual, suggestive remarks" toward her during Episode 16 of the women-led podcast, adding that she felt "extremely uncomfortable." The next day, Budden apologized to Dope via a public statement. "I recognize my words and power in that situation created an upsetting environment for Olivia," he said (via Rolling Stone). "Upon reflection, both the network and I take accountability for this."

Now, Budden has addressed Rory and Mal on his podcast again after they teased what seems to be a new show. This time, however, he had much kinder words for the duo.