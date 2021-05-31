How Joe Budden Reacted To Rory & Mal's New Venture
The drama surrounding Joe Budden's podcast continues. In case you missed it, Budden fired "The Joe Budden Podcast" co-hosts Rory Farrell and Jamil "Mal" Clay on-air after the duo claimed they were being treated unfairly.
"Somehow [Rory] still feels he's running the show," Budden said on the explosive episode. "He feels like he's entitled to more. Rory, you are in breach of your contract and from this point forward, you are fired! And you're not welcome back..." He continued, "Mal, I'm the person that has to say that. The gall of you to think that you are deserving the way that I am." Shortly thereafter, former co-host of The Joe Budden Network's "See The Thing Is" Olivia Dope explained why she really left the podcast ... and (once again) it involved Budden.
As Dope told Instagram on May 17, Budden "continuously made sexual, suggestive remarks" toward her during Episode 16 of the women-led podcast, adding that she felt "extremely uncomfortable." The next day, Budden apologized to Dope via a public statement. "I recognize my words and power in that situation created an upsetting environment for Olivia," he said (via Rolling Stone). "Upon reflection, both the network and I take accountability for this."
Now, Budden has addressed Rory and Mal on his podcast again after they teased what seems to be a new show. This time, however, he had much kinder words for the duo.
Joe Budden says he's 'happy' for Rory & Mal
After being fired from "The Joe Budden Podcast," it looks like Rory Farrell and Mal Clay are working on something new. On May 27, the duo shared a comedy skit, "The Job Hunt." In the video, Rory and Mal sat through a hilarious job interview, sarcastically addressing their past with Joe Budden. It looks like the video made its way to Budden, as he took a moment to address it during the podcast.
"I'm happy for Rory and Mal," Budden said on Episode 442. "I don't want to stay on them, but I'm only bringing it up because of what y'all just said about [Lil] Wayne. When you get your business together, how it could revitalize you." Then, he admitted that there were problems way before the blowup happened. "When I was watching it, the video, and I'ma say it, 'Oh man, these guys were unhappy here for a long time.' I'm happy. I want them to do it. Take control. Go, go, go, go. I love that s**t."
Fans seem to be excited about Rory and Mal's recent move, too. "Looking at things as they've unfolded I don't blame Rory or Mal for how things turned out and I'm happy that they're moving forward in success," one fan said under the video's comments. "I always thought Rory was the funniest of the JBP," another person wrote. "Happy to see him and Mal moved on and are created their own content." Good luck, Rory and Mal!