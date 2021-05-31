Jake Tapper Has Something To Say About Andrew And Chris Cuomo
The following article contains mentions of sexual misconduct.
Chris Cuomo sparked a media frenzy on May 20 when his advisory phone calls with brother Andrew Cuomo came to light. Chris was reportedly helping his brother work through his sexual misconduct scandal, even allegedly telling him to "take a stand against cancel culture," according to Daily Mail. Chris Cuomo later apologized on-air for taking phone calls about his brother's "turbulent" situation. Chris admitted he was "looped into calls with other friends of [Andrew's] and advisers that did include some of his staff," noting that he understands "why that was a problem for CNN. It will not happen again."
Although CNN did not discipline Chris at the time, he cannot discuss his brother on the network. A CNN spokesperson seemed to slam Chris, however. "Chris has not been involved in CNN's extensive coverage of the allegations against Governor Cuomo — on air or behind the scenes," a spokesperson said. "In part because, as he has said on his show, he could never be objective. But also because he often serves as a sounding board for his brother. He will not participate in such conversations going forward."
Now Jake Tapper is offering his opinion on the matter. Keep reading for more details.
Jake Tapper has strong opinions about Chris Cuomo's behavior
It seems like Jake Tapper wants to separate himself from his CNN colleague Chris Cuomo after he reportedly advised his brother Andrew Cuomo on sexual harassment claims, according to People. Although Chris apologized on-air for his actions, Tapper isn't buying it.
On May 20, Chris apologized on "Cuomo Prime Time" after reports detailed how he advised the governor to handle the allegations thrown at him. "I put my colleagues here (at CNN), who I believe are the best in the business, in a bad spot. I never intended for that, I would never intend for that, and I am sorry for that," he said.
Tapper opened up about Chris' apology on the May 27 episode of The New York Times' Sway podcast, saying, "Such a complicated issue. I cannot imagine a world in which anybody in journalism thinks that that was appropriate." He continued, "He said, Chris, in his apology that he delivered on air, said that he put us in a bad spot. And I would also agree with that. I work very hard to be fair and to be ethical and to not cross lines. And I certainly understand the love that Chris has for his brother, and I have a brother and I get it. But that was not a fun day."
If you or anyone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, help is available. Visit the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network website or contact RAINN's National Helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).