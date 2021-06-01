What's Going On With Kylie Jenner And Travis Scott Now?
Fans of Kylie Jenner may have noticed that the makeup mogul spent some quality time with her apparent on-again boyfriend Travis Scott over Memorial Day Weekend 2021. Jenner documented their time together, along with their daughter, Stormi, on her Instagram Stories, according to Entertainment Tonight. At one point, the family of three got into a water balloon fight, and Jenner filmed as her beau and their daughter tried to get her wet.
The fun-filled family weekend, which took place at Scott's home in Houston, Texas, according to People magazine, comes just a couple of weeks after Jenner and Scott were seen packing on the PDA in Miami, Florida. In early May, the two were on-hand to celebrate Scott Disick's birthday party at LIV Nightclub's LIV ON SUNDAY party at the Fontainebleau Miami Beach, according to Entertainment Tonight. At the time, sources told the outlet that Jenner and Scott looked very much "together" at the event. "Kylie and Travis are messing around and having fun together. They've always had a strong connection and chemistry and they're exploring their relationship romantically again," a source told the outlet.
So, where do Jenner and Scott stand these days? Keep reading to find out.
Kylie Jenner is reportedly 'very happy' with Travis Scott
While Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have been on and off since 2017, their relationship seems to be in a very good place in 2021. The two officially split in October 2019, according to People, but it appears as though they've managed to work things out. "Kylie and Travis continue to spend a lot of quality family time together," a source told the outlet following Jenner and Scott's weekend in Houston. "They are not putting any pressure on their relationship. They get along and things are great. They both want to be as present as possible for Stormi. Kylie and Travis have worked hard to create a great family situation," the source further explained.
People magazine's source also said that Jenner is "very happy" with Scott, though it's not completely clear if the two are officially back together. "They love each other. Everyone is very proud of how mature they are. Stormi is the happiest little girl. It's all benefitting her," the source shared. In mid-May, a source told Entertainment Tonight that Jenner and Scott would like to have more kids together. "Kylie and Travis are trying to make things work in a way that makes sense for them," a source told the outlet, adding "Kylie and Travis are on very close terms and ideally, Kylie would love to have more kids one day and she would of course love for the father of her future children to be Travis."