What's Going On With Kylie Jenner And Travis Scott Now?

Fans of Kylie Jenner may have noticed that the makeup mogul spent some quality time with her apparent on-again boyfriend Travis Scott over Memorial Day Weekend 2021. Jenner documented their time together, along with their daughter, Stormi, on her Instagram Stories, according to Entertainment Tonight. At one point, the family of three got into a water balloon fight, and Jenner filmed as her beau and their daughter tried to get her wet.

The fun-filled family weekend, which took place at Scott's home in Houston, Texas, according to People magazine, comes just a couple of weeks after Jenner and Scott were seen packing on the PDA in Miami, Florida. In early May, the two were on-hand to celebrate Scott Disick's birthday party at LIV Nightclub's LIV ON SUNDAY party at the Fontainebleau Miami Beach, according to Entertainment Tonight. At the time, sources told the outlet that Jenner and Scott looked very much "together" at the event. "Kylie and Travis are messing around and having fun together. They've always had a strong connection and chemistry and they're exploring their relationship romantically again," a source told the outlet.

So, where do Jenner and Scott stand these days? Keep reading to find out.