What's Been Revealed About Dua Lipa's Third Album

Dua Lipa is on a creative roll right now and there's no stopping her. The British singer has been taking over the world with her infectious pop songs over the past couple of years and recently won a Grammy Award for Best Pop Vocal Album for her sophomore release, "Future Nostalgia."

As previously reported, the LP took Lipa's career to new heights and became her first chart-topper in the U.K. In a BBC Radio 2 interview in April, Lipa revealed that she had already started thinking about a follow-up album, per Music News. "I've started thinking a little bit. But I guess still playing around trying to see what my next direction or step is," she explained, adding, "It feels good, I am excited. I just hope I grow and mature as an artist and just make music that people enjoy and resonates with them and makes them happy."

Lipa took to Twitter on May 31 to announce that she will be releasing a music video for another "Future Nostalgia" song, "Love Again," on June 4. With that being said, album No. 3 may have been in the works for some time. Keep reading to find out more.