The Real Reason Laverne Cox Almost Quit Acting

Laverne Cox is an inspiration to trans women everywhere thanks to her groundbreaking role in "Orange Is the New Black." As the first trans woman of color to have a leading role on a mainstream series and the first of which to be nominated for a primetime Emmy, she said the role "changed everything" for her.

"I have a career now that I always dreamed about because of that show, and what's really beautiful about Orange is, I had writing and storylines that I had dreamed about," she said in a sneak peek of a roundtable discussion for the Paley Center's Pride Month programming entitled: "A Salute to LGBTQ+ Pride Achievements in Television," per People.

However, Cox said her journey as a trans woman in entertainment was a struggle. "When you're in acting school and you're training, and you get, you know, five lines on 'Law & Order' or you're playing sex worker No. 6 on an HBO show — I played a sex worker seven different times — finally I had this storyline that was multidimensional with this character that was complicated and beautifully flawed and it was just exciting to be doing the work," she explained.

Now, since her debut on "OITNB" in 2013, she says, "There was a space opened up," for others like her. But because of the uphill battle to stardom, Cox admitted that she almost gave up on her dreams. Keep scrolling for more details on why Cox almost quit acting.