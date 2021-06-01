Inside Kaitlyn Bristowe And Jason Tartick's Wedding Plans

Bachelor Nation favorite Kaitlyn Bristowe and her fiance Jason Tartick are ready to "get the ball rolling" on their wedding plans. On the June 1 episode of the "Bachelor Happy Hour" podcast, the former Bachelorette dished on her vision for her upcoming nuptials, and it sounds like it's going to be a pretty lavish affair.

"I want it to be like a Great Gatsby black-tie event like very glam which is so opposite of what I thought I would want. Because four years ago I would have been like, 'I want bohemian. I want farm style.' Like I just keep changing my mind, but yeah we basically just know that we want it to be hopefully in the summer of 2022 like early summer," she explained. "We want it to be like super chic and Jason wants it to be big, I want it to be more intimate, so we're gonna have to learn our compromising skills."

