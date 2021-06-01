Jojo Siwa Reveals Who Reached Out To Her After She Came Out

Jojo Siwa got fans thinking when she posted Tik Toks of her lip-synching to Paramore's "Ain't It Fun" and Lady Gaga's "Born This Way." Fans asked a lot of questions when she later posted a photo of herself in January wearing a t-shirt that read, "Best Gay Cousin," which made them wonder if she was coming out.

Siwa confirmed the news in a January 23 Instagram post and came out as a member of the LGBTQ community. She opened up about her girlfriend Kylie Prew in an April interview with People. "She never cares what the internet said about us," Siwa said. "It's nice to have somebody in my life like that." Siwa "didn't want to put a label on her sexuality," adding, "I still don't know what I am. It's like, I want to figure it out. And I have this joke. Her name is Kylie. And so I say that I'm Ky-sexual. But like, I don't know, bisexual, pansexual, queer, lesbian, gay, straight. I always just say gay because it just kind of covers it or queer because I think the keyword is cool."

"I like queer," Siwa concluded. "Technically I would say that I am pansexual because that's how I have always been my whole life is just like, my human is my human."

Siwa is now revealing who reached out to her when she came out. Keep reading for more details.