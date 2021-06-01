John Krasinski Reacts To Amy Schumer's Claim About His Marriage

With 2018's "A Quiet Place" and May's "A Quiet Place Part II," John Krasinski and Emily Blunt have done what few Hollywood power couples have — churned out not one, but two, hit film collaborations together. "Krunt," as the latter revealed their couple name to be on "The Graham Norton Show," raked in $57 million with the Krasinski-directed and Blunt-starring sequel on opening weekend, per Variety. Certified 91% "Fresh" by Rotten Tomatoes, the sequel was praised as a worthy return to movie theaters, with Vulture raving, "What makes 'A Quiet Place Part II' special is the sheer joy we get from feeling like we're in the hands of a confident filmmaker."

Blunt and Krasinski, "The Hollywood Reporter's" 2018 Couple of the Year, have come a long way since meeting via a mutual friend in 2008. "I met her and I was so nervous," Krasinski recalled to Ellen DeGeneres in 2011. "I was like, 'Oh god, I think I'm going to fall in love with her.'" Blunt fell hard, too, as it turned out, thanking her now-husband gushingly in her 2019 SAG Awards acceptance speech for "A Quiet Place." "The entire experience of doing this with you has completely pierced my heart directly. You are a stunning filmmaker. I'm so lucky to be with you and to have done this film with you." Just heartwarming!

But in late May, comedian Amy Schumer had something to say about "Krunt"... and Krasinski was quick to fire back. Read on for the full exchange.