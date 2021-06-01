John Krasinski Reacts To Amy Schumer's Claim About His Marriage
With 2018's "A Quiet Place" and May's "A Quiet Place Part II," John Krasinski and Emily Blunt have done what few Hollywood power couples have — churned out not one, but two, hit film collaborations together. "Krunt," as the latter revealed their couple name to be on "The Graham Norton Show," raked in $57 million with the Krasinski-directed and Blunt-starring sequel on opening weekend, per Variety. Certified 91% "Fresh" by Rotten Tomatoes, the sequel was praised as a worthy return to movie theaters, with Vulture raving, "What makes 'A Quiet Place Part II' special is the sheer joy we get from feeling like we're in the hands of a confident filmmaker."
Blunt and Krasinski, "The Hollywood Reporter's" 2018 Couple of the Year, have come a long way since meeting via a mutual friend in 2008. "I met her and I was so nervous," Krasinski recalled to Ellen DeGeneres in 2011. "I was like, 'Oh god, I think I'm going to fall in love with her.'" Blunt fell hard, too, as it turned out, thanking her now-husband gushingly in her 2019 SAG Awards acceptance speech for "A Quiet Place." "The entire experience of doing this with you has completely pierced my heart directly. You are a stunning filmmaker. I'm so lucky to be with you and to have done this film with you." Just heartwarming!
But in late May, comedian Amy Schumer had something to say about "Krunt"... and Krasinski was quick to fire back. Read on for the full exchange.
John Krasinski didn't stay 'quiet' after Amy Schumer's joke
Praising John Krasinski's "A Quiet Place Part II" for heralding a return to theater-going after the COVID-19 pandemic halted much of the film industry, comedian Amy Schumer gushed in a since-deleted Instagram post (via E!), "I loved every second of @aquietplacemovie! even better than the first one which blew me away. Amazing to be in a movie theater!!"
But it was her post's second half that drew attention, with Schumer speculating, "although Ive said for a long time I think Emily and John have a pretend marriage for publicity. But I still think you should see it this rainy weekend." Given that the married couple share two daughters, Schumer was clearly joking — and Krasinski returned in kind. "Thank you Amy!... for blowing up our whole marriage spot," he jokingly wrote back in her Instagram comments (via E!).
As the outlet noted, Schumer also hilariously trolled another famous friend — Emma Stone — for portraying the anti-dog villain Cruella De Vil in another May release, Disney+'s "Cruella," writing in her Instagram story that day, "It's well known Emma stone is a toxic person but @disneycruella is amazing!!" It seems like too many commenters taking her words seriously, though, led Schumer to delete her slightly blunt — or should we say "Krunt" — joke!