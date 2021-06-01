How Much Was Lil Loaded Worth?

Texas rapper Lil Loaded, whose real name was Dashawn Robertson, died on May 31 in Dallas Country, according to People. He was 20 years old. The young star's attorney, Ashkan Mehryari, confirmed the news in a statement to XXL. He wrote, "Sadly, the rumors are true and Mr. Robertson did pass away today." According to Billboard, he also said Loaded's death may have been the result of a suicide. However, an official cause of death has yet to be released.

Ahead of his death, the young star reportedly posted a cryptic message via his Instagram Story, which read, "Dear most high, Please forgive me for my shortcomings and all of the times I've fell short of making you proud and being appreciative of the blessings that have been put in my life." He continued, "I ask for entrance into your kingdom thru all of my mistakes I know you love all of your children and I'm ready for my heart and soul to Join you."

It's unclear what led to this message, but Loaded had been charged with manslaughter for the 2020 death of his friend, Khalil Walker. According to the New York Post, he was expected in court June 1 with the charges coming one year after he was signed to Epic Records after his song "6locc 6aby" went viral.

After that, he found success and accumulated a modest net worth in a short about of time. Keep scrolling to find out how much he was worth.