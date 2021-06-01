How Much Was Lil Loaded Worth?
Texas rapper Lil Loaded, whose real name was Dashawn Robertson, died on May 31 in Dallas Country, according to People. He was 20 years old. The young star's attorney, Ashkan Mehryari, confirmed the news in a statement to XXL. He wrote, "Sadly, the rumors are true and Mr. Robertson did pass away today." According to Billboard, he also said Loaded's death may have been the result of a suicide. However, an official cause of death has yet to be released.
Ahead of his death, the young star reportedly posted a cryptic message via his Instagram Story, which read, "Dear most high, Please forgive me for my shortcomings and all of the times I've fell short of making you proud and being appreciative of the blessings that have been put in my life." He continued, "I ask for entrance into your kingdom thru all of my mistakes I know you love all of your children and I'm ready for my heart and soul to Join you."
It's unclear what led to this message, but Loaded had been charged with manslaughter for the 2020 death of his friend, Khalil Walker. According to the New York Post, he was expected in court June 1 with the charges coming one year after he was signed to Epic Records after his song "6locc 6aby" went viral.
After that, he found success and accumulated a modest net worth in a short about of time. Keep scrolling to find out how much he was worth.
Lil Loaded was able to help his family financially
Lil Loaded went viral with his hit single "6locc 6a6y" in 2019, which led to a record deal, two mixtapes, and his first studio album. In less than two years, the Texas rapper reportedly accumulated a net worth of nearly half a million dollars, according to The Sun. The website reports he was worth $400,000 at the time of his death, which he likely earned from his record deal with Epic Records, streaming services, YouTube, and touring.
But despite his newfound level of fame, the rapper said it didn't change him. He told Complex, "I still live the same way. I didn't really change up nothing. I move smarter now, but that's about it. I still eat the same thing, and I still do the same stuff every day. I feel like the same person."
Loaded's hard-earned money also helped him help his family financially. He told XXL in 2020 that buying his mom a chain was a standout moment for him. "We done had our ups and downs, but that's my mama at the end of the day," he explained. "So for me to be able to do something for her, and to make sure my lil brother and my lil sister get to have what I didn't, go to school fresh, every day. Want a new pair of shoes? All you have to do is ask."
If you or someone you know is having suicidal thoughts, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or text HOME to the Crisis Text Line at 741741.