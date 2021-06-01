Howie Mandel Gives Update On Simon Cowell's Surgery Recovery

Season 15 of "America's Got Talent" dealt with an unprecedented bundle of challenges in 2020. The COVID-19 pandemic that year halted production and auditions midway through the season in March, picking up three months later in June with significant changes, as TV Line reported. Furthermore, judge and show creator Simon Cowell had a bicycling accident in August 2020 that caused him to break his back in several places, according to People, requiring the reality-competition staple to undergo five hours of surgery inserting "a number of fusions and metal rod put into his back."

Always one to have the last word, Cowell reassured fans right after surgery, tweeting his good spirits and gratitude on August 9, 2020. "Some good advice... If you buy an electric trail bike, read the manual before you ride it for the first time," he joked, adding in a follow-up, "a massive thank you to all the nurses and doctors... Stay safe everyone." In February 2021, he gave his first post-surgery TV interview to Extra sharing, "It could have been a lot worse. When I saw the X-ray, I really nearly could have smashed my spine to pieces, so I literally wouldn't have been able to walk." Scary!

How is the television personality doing now? Co-judge Howie Mandel gave the scoop hours ahead of June 1 Season 16 premiere of "AGT." Read on!