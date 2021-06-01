Inside Queen Elizabeth's Relationship With Princess Charlotte

Prince Philip lived a long fruitful life until the age of 99, and members of the royal family celebrated his life while mourning his death. Prince William had the unenviable position of explaining Philip's death to his three young children: George, Charlotte, and Louis.

Months before Philip's death, William and Kate Middleton's children put together an adorable card to celebrate Philip and Queen Elizabeth II's 73rd wedding anniversary, per Express. After Philip's death in April, the Duke of Cambridge explained to his kids why their great-grandfather was gone. "William told George, Charlotte and Louis that Prince Philip has 'gone to heaven' and 'is an angel now,'" a source told Us Weekly. In a statement on his grandfather's death, William recalled the "special memories" he had of the children spending time with their great-granddad.

The queen has maintained a good relationship with her grandson and his family. During a drive-in movie night on May 27, Kate accessorized with a pair of dazzling sapphire earrings that she borrowed from Elizabeth, via People. In early 2021, word broke that William and Kate wanted to add a fourth child to their family. A source confirmed that the queen was "overjoyed" but wanted the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge to give it careful thought. "She adores her great-grandchildren," an insider told Us Weekly. "She's slightly concerned that the Cambridges are biting off more than they can chew."

