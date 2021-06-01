Did Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Already Hint At A Possible Baby Name?

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are set to welcome their second child together this summer. Speculation surrounding what names the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have chosen for their daughter has been mounting ever since Meghan shared that she was expecting a girl during the couple's interview with Oprah Winfrey that aired back on March 7.

According to People magazine, oddsmakers believe that the name Philippa could be a strong contender, as it would be a sweet nod to Harry's grandfather, Prince Philip, who died on April 9. Other strong names with high odds include Diana, after Harry's late mother, Elizabeth, after Harry's grandmother the queen, and some more traditional options including Alexandria, Alice, and Victoria. Keep in mind, the names that oddsmakers had chosen for the couple's first child didn't pan out — the name Archie wasn't among the prop bets offered back in 2019.

Fans have also speculated that Meghan and Harry have chosen the name Poppy for their little one, and that Meghan wore a dress featuring the flower during her appearance on "Vax Live," according to Us Weekly. As it turns out, Meghan and Harry may have hinted at some of the girl names they like when they were expecting Archie. Keep reading to find out more.