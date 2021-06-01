Did Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Already Hint At A Possible Baby Name?
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are set to welcome their second child together this summer. Speculation surrounding what names the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have chosen for their daughter has been mounting ever since Meghan shared that she was expecting a girl during the couple's interview with Oprah Winfrey that aired back on March 7.
According to People magazine, oddsmakers believe that the name Philippa could be a strong contender, as it would be a sweet nod to Harry's grandfather, Prince Philip, who died on April 9. Other strong names with high odds include Diana, after Harry's late mother, Elizabeth, after Harry's grandmother the queen, and some more traditional options including Alexandria, Alice, and Victoria. Keep in mind, the names that oddsmakers had chosen for the couple's first child didn't pan out — the name Archie wasn't among the prop bets offered back in 2019.
Fans have also speculated that Meghan and Harry have chosen the name Poppy for their little one, and that Meghan wore a dress featuring the flower during her appearance on "Vax Live," according to Us Weekly. As it turns out, Meghan and Harry may have hinted at some of the girl names they like when they were expecting Archie. Keep reading to find out more.
Some think Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will choose an 'A' name for their daughter
Before becoming parents for the first time, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle visited with school children in Birkenhead. According to People magazine, a 7-year-old girl named Megan Dudley spoke with the duchess about potential baby names. "I asked her whether she would call her baby Amy if she has a girl, and she said, 'That's a really pretty name, I like it. We'll have to think about it.'" And while Meghan may have just been making polite small talk, it seems as though Harry may have been genuinely curious about one name in particular. According to the report, Harry asked one of the mother's how she spelled her daughter's name; Lily (it can also be spelled with two L's, Lilly). Even before then, Meghan and Harry seemed to show an interest in the name Harriet, which Harry called a "great name" during the couple's trip to Melbourne in October 2018.
According to HuffPost, other names in the running could include ones that begin with the letter "A" not unlike Archie's. Abigail, Allegra, and Anne have all been mentioned by oddsmakers. One can't help but wonder if the couple will choose a name that is traditional, meaningful, compliments Archie's, or is unique and unexpected — or perhaps a combination of all of those things put together! It's only a matter of time before the name mystery is over; baby girl Mountbatten-Windsor is expected to make her debut soon.