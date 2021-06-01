The Tragic Death Of Wahlburgers Star Henry 'Nacho' Laun

Fans of the A&E series "Wahlburgers" are mourning the death of Henry "Nacho" Laun. TMZ reports he died Tuesday at a hospital in Massachusetts. He was 54 years old.

TMZ first reported on May 22 that Laun was found unconscious in his car. Sources told TMZ he was driving from Boston to Cape Cod and stopped at a gas station. A customer at the gas station later noticed him unconscious in his car and called 911. At the time, sources told TMZ that he was in a coma with a severe underlying condition. Laun was later placed on life support and "was showing signs of recovery in recent days," but ultimately did not pull through.

Laun was "an original member of Mark [Wahlberg]'s real life 'entourage,'" per A&E. The two met as teenagers all the way back in the '80s when Wahlberg picked a fight with him. The two later reconciled and remained close friends over the decades, with Wahlberg sometimes hiring him as a driver or additional security on sets.