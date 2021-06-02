The Strange Thing Found Close To Meghan And Harry's Home Is Raising Eyebrows
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry seem to be loving their new lives in the United States. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex moved out of the UK in 2020, and purchased their first home together a short time later, becoming members of the Montecito community, which includes celebs like Oprah Winfrey, Ellen DeGeneres, and Natalie Portman, according to the Independent. Meghan and Harry's humble abode is worth a cool $14 million, according to the New York Post. The 18,000-square-foot house features nine bedrooms and 16 bathrooms, which is plenty of space for the soon-to-be family of four; Harry and Meghan are expecting a baby girl in the summer of 2021.
The couple's house is complete with a "foyer with a staircase, an elevator, living and dining rooms, a gourmet kitchen with a butler's pantry, a breakfast room, a family room, a library, a billiards room with a wet bar, a home theater, a gym, a wine cellar and a spa with a massage room," according to the New York Post. However, on May 24, something eerie was uncovered nearby, according to the Daily Mail. Keep reading to find out what strange thing was buried "just yards away" from the duke and duchess' home.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's property was not affected by the discovery
Landscapers were doing some work in Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's neighborhood when they made a gruesome discovery. Human bones were found in some dirt on a street not too far from where the Duke and Duchess of Sussex live, according to the Daily Mail. The bones were buried about 3-feet down, and an investigation into their origin is currently underway. "Work was stopped at the site, and the Santa Barbara sheriff's office said it was in communication with the local Native American commission to determine the next steps pending the result of the forensic anthropologist's investigation," the Daily Mail reported.
The bones are thought to be "very old," perhaps dating back nearly 11,000 years, and they appear to be the remains of a "young adult," according to the Daily Mail. Thankfully, the discovery doesn't have much to do with Meghan and Harry, save for the proximity to the place they now call home. Authorities have confirmed that the bones don't have any connection to Meghan and Harry's property, the Daily Mail reports.