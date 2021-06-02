The Bachelor Couple Fans Really Want To See Break Up
There have been 51 seasons of "Bachelor"-related shows to date. The first season of "The Bachelor" premiered in 2002. Season 17 of "The Bachelorette" starts on June 7 with Katie Thurston stepping into the lead role. Over the years, many couples have come together through "The Bachelor," "The Bachelorette," and "Bachelor in Paradise." Not all that many couples are still together.
Fans of the "Bachelor" franchise have strong feelings about the hookups and breakups between alumni of the series. There were some surprises in a Nicki Swift poll about the "Bachelor" couple fans really want to see break up, but fans' feelings about OG Bachelorette Trista Rehn Sutter and her husband Ryan Sutter wasn't one of them. Only 11.62% of respondents wanted them to break up. Trista and Ryan have been married since December 6, 2003, and have two children. They celebrated their 17th anniversary in December 2020, per People.
It seems the longer a couple has been together, the less fans want to see them break up. Trista and Ryan, for example, are the Bachelor Nation couple that has been together the longest. Jade Roper and Tanner Tolbert met and got together on "Bachelor in Paradise" in 2015 and only 12.87% of people who responded to our poll want to see them split.
The most recent Bachelorette Tayshia Adams and her fiance Zac Clark from the 2020 season are next with 15.23% of respondents reporting that they'd prefer to see them broken up. So who else made the list?
These are the top-three Bachelor Nation Couples fans want to split
Back in 2018, Arie Luyendyk Jr. became notorious for breaking up with Becca Kurfin on "After the Final Rose." Arie then married the runner-up from his season, Lauren Burnham. They have a daughter and twins due any day now, per Us Weekly. They come in third on the list of Bachelor Nation couples fans want to see break up, earning 16.64% of the vote.
Fans really don't like Rachel Lindsey and Bryan Abasolo either. On the podcast "Bachelor Happy Hour," Rachel said, "I got so much backlash for picking Bryan even though I knew my decision and I knew I made the right decision." In February, Rachel deleted her Instagram after fans started harassing her and accusing her of being behind the firing of Chris Harrison, per Entertainment Tonight. With that bit of news, it's no surprise that 18.84% of respondents want Rachel and Bryan to break up.
The Bachelor Nation couple that ran away with the vote with 24.80% is Jordan Rodgers and JoJo Fletcher from Season 12 of "The Bachelorette" in 2016. The vitriol is directed at Jordan. After the first episode of their season, Jordan's ex-girlfriend went on Instagram and accused him of cheating on her and going on the show just to become famous. Then there was the fact that he had an active Raya account during the season, per Entertainment Tonight. And finally, the other contestants didn't like Jordan, per The Hollywood Reporter.