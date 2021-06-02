The Bachelor Couple Fans Really Want To See Break Up

There have been 51 seasons of "Bachelor"-related shows to date. The first season of "The Bachelor" premiered in 2002. Season 17 of "The Bachelorette" starts on June 7 with Katie Thurston stepping into the lead role. Over the years, many couples have come together through "The Bachelor," "The Bachelorette," and "Bachelor in Paradise." Not all that many couples are still together.

Fans of the "Bachelor" franchise have strong feelings about the hookups and breakups between alumni of the series. There were some surprises in a Nicki Swift poll about the "Bachelor" couple fans really want to see break up, but fans' feelings about OG Bachelorette Trista Rehn Sutter and her husband Ryan Sutter wasn't one of them. Only 11.62% of respondents wanted them to break up. Trista and Ryan have been married since December 6, 2003, and have two children. They celebrated their 17th anniversary in December 2020, per People.

It seems the longer a couple has been together, the less fans want to see them break up. Trista and Ryan, for example, are the Bachelor Nation couple that has been together the longest. Jade Roper and Tanner Tolbert met and got together on "Bachelor in Paradise" in 2015 and only 12.87% of people who responded to our poll want to see them split.

The most recent Bachelorette Tayshia Adams and her fiance Zac Clark from the 2020 season are next with 15.23% of respondents reporting that they'd prefer to see them broken up. So who else made the list?