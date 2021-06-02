Khloe Kardashian Reveals Why Her Height Always Changes In Photos
The Kardashian girls are beauty chameleons, but Khloé Kardashian might win the award for most dramatic transformation of all. The reality star famously dropped weight in 2014, and thanks to what cosmetics experts call "a combination of injectables, filters and lighting," she pretty much debuts a different look on social media every day. "Facetune is the best thing to bring to the table. It's life-changing," Khloé said during a 2016 appearance on Chelsea Handler's Netflix series "Chelsea Does" (via People). "It's the only way to live," she added.
The "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star's dedication to filters is unmatched, partly because she works hard to nip any unflattering photos in the bud. This included an unedited picture of her in a bikini that, despite an outpouring of fan support, she supposedly had wiped from the internet in April 2021. "As someone who has struggled with body image her whole life, when someone takes a photo of you that isn't flattering in bad lighting or doesn't capture your body the way it is after working so hard to get it to this point ... you should have every right to ask for it not to be shared," Khloé defended herself in an Instagram post that month.
Still, social media remains quick to point out everything from her changing face shape to her gravity-defying curves. But there's one "photoshop fail" that has long stumped fans, and it has to do with Khloé's changing height in photos. Keep reading for the reason why.
How tall is Khloe Kardashian?
Over the years, Khloé Kardashian's height has seemed to vary. At 5'10", she's one of the tallest members of her family (on par with Kendall Jenner), yet in some pictures, she appears the same height as half-sister Kylie Jenner (who stands at 5'6"). In other photos, Khloé towers over her much tinier sisters. So, what's the reasoning behind her alternating statures? Could it be chalked up to heels, lighting, or just weird camera angles? The answer is none of the above.
On May 31, 2021, Khloé took to Twitter to respond to a fan who called her out for her randomly changing heights. "@khloekardashian WHAT'S TEA? How tall are you? Stop shrinking. Shrink AFTER we meet," the user tweeted alongside two pictures of the star, including a mirror selfie and a pic where Khloé posed with Kylie. Khloé wrote back, "Hahahaha I love you. So on the pic next to Kylie I am leaning back on the wall and my legs are kind of staggered forward so I'm leaning so I look a little shorter. Does that make sense? I don't wanna look like a giant standing next to her. Although she is perfect height."
When pressed by another fan for her exact height, Khloé responded simply, "I'm tall and fabulous." If only the reason behind her dramatically different photos was just as simple.