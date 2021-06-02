Khloe Kardashian Reveals Why Her Height Always Changes In Photos

The Kardashian girls are beauty chameleons, but Khloé Kardashian might win the award for most dramatic transformation of all. The reality star famously dropped weight in 2014, and thanks to what cosmetics experts call "a combination of injectables, filters and lighting," she pretty much debuts a different look on social media every day. "Facetune is the best thing to bring to the table. It's life-changing," Khloé said during a 2016 appearance on Chelsea Handler's Netflix series "Chelsea Does" (via People). "It's the only way to live," she added.

The "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star's dedication to filters is unmatched, partly because she works hard to nip any unflattering photos in the bud. This included an unedited picture of her in a bikini that, despite an outpouring of fan support, she supposedly had wiped from the internet in April 2021. "As someone who has struggled with body image her whole life, when someone takes a photo of you that isn't flattering in bad lighting or doesn't capture your body the way it is after working so hard to get it to this point ... you should have every right to ask for it not to be shared," Khloé defended herself in an Instagram post that month.

Still, social media remains quick to point out everything from her changing face shape to her gravity-defying curves. But there's one "photoshop fail" that has long stumped fans, and it has to do with Khloé's changing height in photos. Keep reading for the reason why.