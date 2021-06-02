What Do Anthony Fauci's Leaked Emails Reveal?

Dr. Anthony Fauci's correspondence during the early days of the COVID-19 has been published by BuzzFeed News and the Washington Post, revealing the fatigue and stress that the president's chief medical advisor went through in 2020.

The emails came from unexpected sources like the actor Morgan Fairchild, known for playing Chandler's mother on "Friends," who offered to use her Twitter to spread helpful information about the virus, per BuzzFeed. Mark Zuckerberg reached out about plans to set up an information hub with the help of Facebook. And Chinese health official George Gao also contacted Fauci to apologize for an interview in which he was quoted as saying it was a "big mistake" for America not to recommend the use of face masks.

"I saw the Science interview, how could I say such a word 'big mistake' about others? That was journalist's wording. Hope you understand," Gao wrote on March 28, 2020, according to the Post, adding that the two nations needed to "work together to get the virus out of the earth." Fauci agreed, replying, "Thanks for the note, I understand completely. No problem. We will get through this together."

The doctor explained the wide range of emails to the Post, revealing that he was "getting every single kind of question, mostly people who were a little bit confused about the mixed messages that were coming out of the White House and wanted to know what's the real scoop."