Why Fans Are So Happy For Stephanie Beatriz

Stephanie Beatriz is arguably best known for her role as Rosa Diaz on "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" and her own life heavily influenced the development of her character, according to an episode of "Variety's After-Show."

Beatriz identifies as bisexual, so when her character also came out as bisexual on the 100th episode of the show, it was an important moment in television. The actor played a big part in developing Rosa and got candid on the future of her character's love life. "Really what I hope is that the writers are able to show a little more, in a subtle way, of what it means to be bi or pan or queer [and] in this particular way, which is she dates all kinds of people," she said. "I don't want it to focus a ton on Rosa's love life although it would be interesting to see what happens after [her ex-girlfriend Jocelyn] because she let this person into her life in a really big way, and that didn't work out."

