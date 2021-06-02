Is This Meghan And Harry's Top Baby Name?

Could this be the one? Ever since Meghan Markle and Prince Harry revealed in March the sex of upcoming baby no. 2 to Oprah Winfrey, Internet speculation has roamed wild over what the couple will name their daughter. "Diana is the clear favorite in our market now," British betting company Coral spokesperson Harry Aitkenhead told Metro in March (via HuffPost). "We are convinced it will feature somewhere in the name, going 5-1 that it is the new arrival's first name."

According to Us Weekly, the Duchess of Sussex had indicated in October 2018 that the couple might have some preferred baby names picked out while still pregnant with son Archie (not yet knowing his sex). "We've been given a long list of names from everyone. We're going to sit down and have a look at them," Meghan said on an Australian royal tour with Harry, with the prince stating — perhaps tongue-in-cheek — that Harriet was a "great name" for a girl.

And on a visit to St. Anne's Catholic Primary School students three months later, per the outlet, Harry had asked a mom how to spell her daughter's name, "Lily." Most endearingly, as a seven-year-old girl at the school later told reporters, she apparently asked Meghan if she liked the name "Amy" for a daughter. The duchess reportedly replied, "That's a really pretty name, I like it. We'll have to think about it." Keep reading to see the latest potential baby name for Meghan and Harry's daughter.