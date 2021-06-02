Kate Winslet Has Something To Say About Ben Affleck And Jennifer Lopez

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez captured the public's attention when they dated and were engaged in the early 2000s. And the couple known as "Bennifer" recaptured media scrutiny when they started seeing each other after Lopez's split from Alex Rodriguez.

Rumors started to swirl in April after Lopez publicly announced that her and long-time fiancé Rodriguez had parted ways. Affleck and Lopez were able to pick up so quickly because they had remained in contact since their own breakup, back in 2004. "They are friends. They have always been friends and they have seen each other through the years," a source told People.

By late May, it looked like they were dating once again. "They are full-on dating and very happy together," a source confirmed to Us Weekly. The singer and actor visited a gym in Miami together where they made no attempt to conceal their relationship status. "They were holding hands, hugging, kissing. They weren't trying to hide the fact that they were together," another source told People.

On the heels of a trip to Montana together, the couple decided that despite their hectic work schedules they would try to be together. "They will travel back and forth as much as they can to make things work," the insider told People. Apparently, the PDA at the gym was semi-calculated. "They don't want to hide anymore," the source added.

With everyone abuzz with Bennifer speculation, even Kate Winslet gave her opinion.