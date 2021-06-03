What We Know About David Spade Hosting Bachelor In Paradise

It's no secret that Chris Harrison is taking a break from "The Bachelor" franchise, but could David Spade be taking his place? Harrison infamously announced his step back from the show back in February following a controversial interview with former "The Bachelorette" star Rachel Lindsay for Extra. As fans will remember, Harrison and Lindsay discussed Rachael Kirkconnell's resurfaced racially insensitive photos and the TV star seemingly defended her, to much backlash.

Harrison apologized for his remarks in a lengthy message posted to Instagram, writing in part, "By excusing historical racism, I defended it. I invoked the term woke police,' which is unacceptable. I am ashamed over how uninformed I was. I was so wrong." He also confirmed he'd be stepping away from the franchise "for a period of time," but did not reveal how long that would be, vowing he'd use that time "to getting educated on a more profound and productive level than ever before."

It was first revealed that Harrison would be replaced for Matt James' "The Bachelor" finale (Emmanuel Acho took over the honor) and ABC then confirmed in a March tweet that he would not host the upcoming season of "The Bachelorette" either. Instead, Bachelor Nation's Kaitlyn Bristowe and Tayshia Adams will be taking the lead.

Well, it looks like a replacement for Harrison on "Bachelor in Paradise" may now have been chosen. Read on for all the details.