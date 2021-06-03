What We Know About David Spade Hosting Bachelor In Paradise
It's no secret that Chris Harrison is taking a break from "The Bachelor" franchise, but could David Spade be taking his place? Harrison infamously announced his step back from the show back in February following a controversial interview with former "The Bachelorette" star Rachel Lindsay for Extra. As fans will remember, Harrison and Lindsay discussed Rachael Kirkconnell's resurfaced racially insensitive photos and the TV star seemingly defended her, to much backlash.
Harrison apologized for his remarks in a lengthy message posted to Instagram, writing in part, "By excusing historical racism, I defended it. I invoked the term woke police,' which is unacceptable. I am ashamed over how uninformed I was. I was so wrong." He also confirmed he'd be stepping away from the franchise "for a period of time," but did not reveal how long that would be, vowing he'd use that time "to getting educated on a more profound and productive level than ever before."
It was first revealed that Harrison would be replaced for Matt James' "The Bachelor" finale (Emmanuel Acho took over the honor) and ABC then confirmed in a March tweet that he would not host the upcoming season of "The Bachelorette" either. Instead, Bachelor Nation's Kaitlyn Bristowe and Tayshia Adams will be taking the lead.
Well, it looks like a replacement for Harrison on "Bachelor in Paradise" may now have been chosen. Read on for all the details.
David Spade could be one of several replacements for Chris Harrison
Bye bye Chris Harrison, hello David Spade? A source claimed to People that Spade will be taking on hosting duties for "Bachelor In Paradise" Season 7, but he reportedly won't be alone. It's thought the series will feature "a rotating roster of guest hosts" in Harrison's place. Variety also reported "the role will be filed by celebrity comedians" and claimed Spade is so far the only one to have signed on the dotted line. ABC and Warner Bros. TV, who produce the show, are yet to officially confirm the reports.
Spade also doesn't appear to have spoken publicly just yet, though he hasn't been quiet about the fact that he's one of many celebrities who can't get enough of "The Bachelor" franchise. In February 2019, Spade opened up about his love for the show during an appearance on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" after talking about the show on Instagram Stories.
"I think it's hilarious, yeah," Spade said of the show as Kimmel recommended his "R rated" takes on the episode. The two then went into detail about who they thought would win that season. Spade and Kimmel also discussed the show a few years earlier during another of Spade's appearances on the late night show.
While we'll have to wait and see if the reports turn out to be accurate, it seems like David Spade has plenty of "Bachelor" knowledge to get him through any potential hosting duties.