Jay-Z's Kim Kardashian Line On DMX's New Album Has Fans Confused

DMX's new album, "Exodus," was released on May 28 and has already received stellar reviews from fans and critics alike. The posthumous project features an array of popular artists — from to Nas, The LOX, and Snoop Dogg, to Moneybagg Yo, Alicia Keys, and U2's Bono. Still, there's one particular guest appearance that has caught people off guard.

On "Bath Salts," DMX and Jay-Z unite for the first time since the 1990s. The track originally included an additional verse from Jadakiss, and was supposed to appear on Swizz Beatz's solo album, "Poison." But then he decided to give it to DMX. "I knew that track was special," Beatz told GQ in May. "I didn't want to get hyped up because people wanted it [if I] didn't have the right outlet or the reason to put it out. An X album is a better reason to put it out."

And so, it ended up on DMX's "Exodus." In the song, Jay-Z boasts about his status and seems to give a surprise shout out to none other than Kim Kardashian ... leaving some of his fans totally confused.