Who Is Pat Sajak's Son?

We all know Pat Sajak for his hosting duties on "Wheel of Fortune." Pat has become a household name, ranking up there with other famous celebrity game show hosts like Bob Barker and the late Alex Trebek. According to his profile on IMDb, the game show host began his stint on the show in 1983, and as viewers know, it is still on today. Sajak likes to keep things light-hearted and fun on the show, and it's not every day that he talks about his family members.

Of his two kids, Maggie Sajak is in the spotlight a little more than her brother, Patrick Sajak. Maggie is currently an online media correspondent on the show. According to her bio, she graduated from Princeton, went to a post-graduate program at Columbia University, and is currently in law school. Talk about a well-rounded young lady! Her brother, Patrick Sajak, is also really impressive.

During an episode of the show in May, the talk show host took a little breather from his hosting duties to instead play the role of a proud father. Keep scrolling to find out more on why Pat is so proud of his son Patrick.