Buckingham Palace Replies To Allegations Of Prejudiced Hiring Practices

The royal family has been under close scrutiny on the topic of race ever since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey. And now, a shocking report published by The Guardian claims that the palace has banned ethnic minorities and immigrants from holding certain jobs in the royal household.

Documents discovered through the National Archives allegedly show that the Queen Elizabeth II's chief financial manager Lord Tryon spoke to civil servants about the rule in 1968. Tryon reportedly informed them that, when it came to clerical roles, "it was not, in fact, the practice to appoint colored immigrants or foreigners," although "colored applicants" would be considered as domestic servants. As The Guardian observed, it's "unclear" when this practice ended.

The papers also allegedly prove that the palace may have used the queen's influence over the British government to negotiate over clauses in racial discrimination laws, which resulted in the royal family being exempt from the 1976 Race Relations Act. Their exempt status carried over to the 2010 Equality Act, as well, meaning that, for decades, no employee could sue the royal household for race or sex discrimination. And now the royal family has responded to the investigation into its hiring practices.