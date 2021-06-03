Why Is Scooter Braun Being Sued For $50 Million?

There's no doubt that Scooter Braun is a successful player in the music business. Thanks to the fact that he's managed some of the biggest names in the game, he's definitely a notable and seemingly influential person in the entertainment industry. Indeed, he's the man pulling strings behind megastars like Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande, which means that he must know what he's doing (at least some of the time?).

However, if you weren't already aware, Braun also happens to have a seriously shady side. Frankly, he's been involved in the downfall of quite a few singers over the years. He even went up against Taylor Swift by snapping up the rights to her songs, which is why she ended up having to re-record her early albums.

Now, it looks like Braun has found himself in yet another sticky situation. And this time, it could cost him a lot of money. That's because he's being sued for a whopping $50 million over a totally cringe-worthy circumstance involving other famous figures as well as an (alleged) epic failure on his part! So, what happened?