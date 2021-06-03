Mary J. Blige Speaks Out About The Sad Truth About Her Life

Mary J. Blige is one of the most influential artists of this generation. Not only is she the reigning "Queen of Hip Hop Soul," but she remains a unique force in R&B after three decades in the music industry. Throughout her career, she has released 13 studio albums, including the critically acclaimed "My Life," which will celebrate its 25th anniversary in 2021. To mark the momentous occasion, the singer will drop a documentary with the same name via Amazon Prime on June 25.

In a statement to People, Blige explained that the documentary — which includes footage of Blige performing the album alive — offers fans "more insight into who I was and who I am now, where I've come from and where I still want to go and break down an album that completely changed everything for me." She added, "'My Life' is the album that really bonded me with my fans who have since been along for what turned out to be a crazy ride."

