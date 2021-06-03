Why Elizabeth Hurley Is Still Friends With Hugh Grant
Elizabeth Hurley and Hugh Grant had one of the most iconic relationships of the '90s and, according to a new interview with Hurley, they are still close two decades later.
The former couple, who met in 1987, stayed together for 13 years despite a cheating scandal involving Grant and the sex worker Divine Brown. As People reported, the "Love Actually" star later described himself as an "idiot" over the incident, but added that he and Hurley were still "like brother and sister" years after their eventual split. "I think it's partly because we went from zero to somewhere together, and we went through terrible years at the beginning when neither of us had any work, living in a tiny flat. It was quite bonding," Grant explained.
And in October 2020, Hurley told People that she spoke to her ex "quite a lot," as he was still her "go-to person" when it came to work. "I still go to him for advice on scripts, even though he's very happily married with five children and I'm very happy in my own life, there's still certain bits we crossover with very well," she added. According to Hello!, they're even close to each other's children: Grant is the godfather to Hurley's son Damien, and she returned the favor by being the godmother to one of his kids.
And now Hurley has opened up about how they manage to keep their relationship so friendly.
Elizabeth Hurley and Hugh Grant are still 'extremely good friends' 20 years after their breakup
Elizabeth Hurley opened up about her current relationship with Hugh Grant on People's "In the '90s" podcast, explaining how the friendship between these two famous exes works.
"I'm still extremely good friends with Hugh," the actor revealed, before adding that the pair still have boundaries when it comes to their new partners and families. "You know, we went through so much together. But I've been thinking, one of the most important things to keep good relations with your exes is to have a lot of respect for their current life," Hurley reflected.
"We haven't been romantically involved for 20 years, I think, even though we have such a strong friendship," she added, referring to their split in 2000. "But we're always very aware that there are other people in our lives. There's partners, there's children. You can't just, sort of, live in a lovely, rosy, mist of the past."
The actor concluded by declaring that, in order to stay close to exes, you have to "move with the times and be very respectful of the present, which we are."