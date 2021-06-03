Why Elizabeth Hurley Is Still Friends With Hugh Grant

Elizabeth Hurley and Hugh Grant had one of the most iconic relationships of the '90s and, according to a new interview with Hurley, they are still close two decades later.

The former couple, who met in 1987, stayed together for 13 years despite a cheating scandal involving Grant and the sex worker Divine Brown. As People reported, the "Love Actually" star later described himself as an "idiot" over the incident, but added that he and Hurley were still "like brother and sister" years after their eventual split. "I think it's partly because we went from zero to somewhere together, and we went through terrible years at the beginning when neither of us had any work, living in a tiny flat. It was quite bonding," Grant explained.

And in October 2020, Hurley told People that she spoke to her ex "quite a lot," as he was still her "go-to person" when it came to work. "I still go to him for advice on scripts, even though he's very happily married with five children and I'm very happy in my own life, there's still certain bits we crossover with very well," she added. According to Hello!, they're even close to each other's children: Grant is the godfather to Hurley's son Damien, and she returned the favor by being the godmother to one of his kids.

And now Hurley has opened up about how they manage to keep their relationship so friendly.