Why Hannah Brown's New Photo Has Fans Doing A Double Take

Hannah Brown is one of the rare members of Bachelor Nation who has transcended the reality dating show and become an iconic part of pop culture. Obviously, she's still very invested in the franchise and actually wound up crashing the premiere of Peter Weber's season of "The Bachelor."

While Hannah didn't pick Peter on her season of "The Bachelorette," she also didn't pick Tyler Cameron, another beloved runner-up. While the thought of Hannah and Peter as a couple fizzled quickly, fans were enamored with the idea of Hannah and Tyler getting together. To everyone's delight, the duo briefly reunited, but that didn't last long.

Since then, Hannah has found love with new boyfriend Adam Woolard, and she actually revealed who made the first move between the two of them. Speaking of Hannah and Adam, "The Bachelorette ” star just dropped a new photo on Instagram, and it has fans doing a double-take. Here's what's going on.