Dua Lipa Fans React Passionately To 'Love Again' Music Video

Since the release of Dua Lipa's "Future Nostalgia" album in 2020, the British singer's career has continued to grow from strong to even stronger. Along with winning a Grammy Award for Best Pop Vocal Album, she also took home a BRIT Award for British Album, per The Guardian.

In a December 2019 interview with Beats 1, Lipa discussed the album ahead of its release. "When I started [making] 'Future Nostalgia,' I had a couple people be like, 'All right, you sure this is what you want to do?' Because obviously it is so different from the last record ... and the last record had the success it did, but I felt, as an artist, I had to grow and I had to mature," the "Physical" hitmaker explained (via MTV). "After touring for so long, I wanted it to be more instrumental and I felt more comfortable in the studio, so I kind of went in and gave my two cents on what I would want the production to sound like, which wasn't something that I did on my first record."

According to Billboard, "Future Nostalgia" entered the Top 3 in the U.S., while it out-peaked her self-titled debut album un the U.K., becoming her first chart-topper. The era has enjoyed a number of hit singles — "Don't Start Now," "Break My Heart," and "Levitating" — as well as their accompanying music videos.

Lipa is not done with "Future Nostalgia" just yet, releasing a video for "Love Again." And fans are loving it.