The Real Reason Vishal Parvani And Richa Sadana Ended Their Engagement

If you keep up with "Family Karma" on Bravo, your head is probably still spinning from the Season 2 premiere. Fans got an introduction to nine Indian American friends living in Miami while dealing with their traditional families, but this season promises much more drama.

Viewers will definitely see more of Monica Vaswani this season, who finally called it quits with her childhood sweetheart, Brian Benni. The two realized they were better off as friends, but Monica eventually found love again with another man from her past, restauranteur Rich Karam. And we can't forget about couple Vishal Parvani and Richa Sadana — their engagement ceremony at the end of Season 1 was one for the ages!

Although things appeared rosy at the ceremony, Vishal and Richa are still not married, and as of April 2020, made no official wedding plans. He told Bravo at the time: "There hasn't been a rush for three years, so why rush it now? And for the past two years, we've been long distance. So that's a new hurdle and challenge that was pushed onto our relationship amongst the many other issues that we have that we need to address."

But now, Vishal and Richa are officially done, and Vishal is opening up about their split. Get the details below.