What Ben Affleck's Dad Has To Say About Jennifer Lopez
What do you think about the fact that Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are seemingly back together? Are you thrilled that the super famous exes have reunited? Or do you think that they're repeating a mistake that they've already made in the past? While we may not know exactly what's really going on between these two stars, there's no denying that their possible romance is one of the most buzz-worthy things to happen in 2021 when it comes to celebrity culture.
Indeed, the rekindled relationship has made countless headlines and sparked even more reactions from the public. "True love always finds its way. These two are meant to be together. ... It is no coincidence that they ended up together," one person (who is clearly into what's going on) tweeted. Another honest yet supportive social media user took to Twitter to write, "I have never liked Ben. I have never liked Bennifer. But now I am happy with this. ... Ben, make her happier than ever!"
Granted, one person who hadn't spoken out about the situation is Affleck's dad. That's now changed, and you might be surprised to find out what he had to say. Read on to find out why!
Ben Affleck's dad addressed 'all that nonsense'
While anyone who follows celebrity news may be well aware of what's been going on with Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, it turns out that his 77-year-old dad, Timothy Affleck, hadn't been let in on the big news. "Of course I've heard of her," he told The Sun on June 4. "But I'd no idea about any of this."
"I talk to my kids about their lives when I see them and they share with me what they want to share," Timothy added. However, he also noted, "I haven't seen my kids in so long, what with their work and COVID."
Beyond that, Timothy was willing to share his thoughts about the suggestion that Ben has been "pining" over Jennifer for quite a while. In short, he definitely doesn't think that's true. He explained to The Sun, "I've never heard of all that nonsense." Granted, we should point out that just because Ben's dad wasn't in the know about any potential feelings doesn't mean that they didn't exist. Frankly, since this father and son pair don't exactly sound like the type of family members who keep each other updated on every detail of their lives, there might be a lot more to this than Timothy knows.