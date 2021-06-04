What Hulk Hogan Really Thinks Of Chris Hemsworth Playing Him

A Hulk Hogan biopic was announced in February 2019 with a talented crew attached to bring the iconic wrestler's story to the silver screen. Director Todd Phillips of "Joker" and "The Hangover" fame was hired to helm the Netflix project with Chris Hemsworth slated to portray Hogan, per The Hollywood Reporter. Centered around the rise and origin story of "Hulkamania" the film will follow the early days of Hogan — born Terry Gene Bollea — as a wrestler starting out in Florida and eventually becoming the most popular wrestler of the '80s.

Hogan revealed that in order to play him on screen, an actor would need to understand his motivation. "There was always something burning inside of me. It was like a fear that I would stay ahead of, you know?" he told ESPN in January. In order to get a grasp on the real-life character, Hemsworth reached out to Hogan and the two spoke on the phone. The "Extraction" actor wanted to mirror the wrestling icon in order to adopt his persona. "He said he wanted to be around me as much as he can to study me and see what makes me tick," Hogan told ESPN.

Perhaps the most challenging part of the role was Hemsworth's task of embodying the Hulkster's physique. "I will have to put on more size than I ever have before, even more than I put on for Thor," the actor told Total Film.

