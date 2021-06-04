This Is Who Fans Want Emilia Clarke To Date Next

Actor Emilia Clarke, most famous for her role as Daenerys Targaryen on "Game of Thrones," seems to be enjoying the single life (via Cosmopolitan). Although she is notoriously private when it comes to her love life, she has dated some well-known men in the past, including Seth MacFarlane, Cory Michael Smith, and Jai Courtney. During an interview with Marie Clare, around the time she was linked to Courtney, Clarke admitted that dating can be complicated as her career "makes romantic relationships absolutely impossible." However, Clarke wasn't closed to the possibility of eventually meeting someone and making things work.

"I'm soppy and I do like to believe that when the right person comes along, it will work, because you want to make it work," she said. "Everyone else seems to manage it."

Clarke's most recent relationship was with film director Charlie McDowell (via Cosmo). They announced their budding relationship to the world via social media in 2018, per Elle, but sadly ended things only a year later. Since then, fans have been eagerly waiting to hear who Clarke will end up with next.

Nicki Swift wanted to know who fans thought Clarke should date next, and 643 respondents across the United States answered. The options included six famous names: Matt Smith, Chris Evans, Scott Eastwood, Taylor Kitsch, Liam Hemsworth, and Tom Hiddleston. The choice that brought in the most votes may surprise you. Keep reading to find out who it is.