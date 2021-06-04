This Is Who Fans Want Emilia Clarke To Date Next
Actor Emilia Clarke, most famous for her role as Daenerys Targaryen on "Game of Thrones," seems to be enjoying the single life (via Cosmopolitan). Although she is notoriously private when it comes to her love life, she has dated some well-known men in the past, including Seth MacFarlane, Cory Michael Smith, and Jai Courtney. During an interview with Marie Clare, around the time she was linked to Courtney, Clarke admitted that dating can be complicated as her career "makes romantic relationships absolutely impossible." However, Clarke wasn't closed to the possibility of eventually meeting someone and making things work.
"I'm soppy and I do like to believe that when the right person comes along, it will work, because you want to make it work," she said. "Everyone else seems to manage it."
Clarke's most recent relationship was with film director Charlie McDowell (via Cosmo). They announced their budding relationship to the world via social media in 2018, per Elle, but sadly ended things only a year later. Since then, fans have been eagerly waiting to hear who Clarke will end up with next.
Nicki Swift wanted to know who fans thought Clarke should date next, and 643 respondents across the United States answered. The options included six famous names: Matt Smith, Chris Evans, Scott Eastwood, Taylor Kitsch, Liam Hemsworth, and Tom Hiddleston. The choice that brought in the most votes may surprise you. Keep reading to find out who it is.
Could these two actors ever end up together?
Out of the six options in the Nicki Swift poll, one earned a clear majority of the votes. The man fans would most like to see get involved romantically with Emilia Clarke is fellow actor Liam Hemsworth. This Australian stud brought in a total of 27.37% of the vote. Following close behind was "The Avengers" star Chris Evans with 24.57% of the total vote. Scott Eastwood took third place at 16.80%, while Tom Hiddleston slid into fourth place with 13.06% of the vote. The final two places went to Matt Smith and Taylor Kitsch, with 9.80% and 8.40% of the vote, respectively.
Unfortunately, it would seem that Clarke fans' top choice is currently unavailable, even if the "Me Before You" actor was interested. According to Elle, Hemsworth began dating model Gabriella Brooks in 2019 after ending his 10-year relationship with singer Miley Cyrus. The two have been together for roughly two years and haven't shown signs of ending things anytime soon. In September 2020, a source told Us Weekly that Hemsworth and Brooks "are going strong."
"Liam and Gabriella are really close and feel comfortable with one another," noted the insider. "They connect over important topics and share the same values about family and life."
Since "The Hunger Games" actor is off the table for Clarke, fans will just have to sit tight to see who she ends up dating next.