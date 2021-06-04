The Truth About Mel Brooks And Carl Reiner's Friendship

Mel Brooks and Carl Reiner were best friends for 70 years — just imagine trying to keep up with that banter! The comedians were both born in New York in the 1920s to Jewish immigrants and met in 1950, according to The Guardian. "I'll never forget it," Reiner said. "I came in [to Sid Ceaser's variety show] one day and I heard this guy say: 'I'm a Jewish pirate. You know what they're charging for sails these days? $33.72 a yard! I can't afford to ... pillage any more!' ... I thought, who is this guy? This guy is the funniest single human being on the planet." Brooks added that they "got a kick out of one another right away."

Before long, Brooks and Reiner had created the iconic '50s comedy sketch "The 2000 Year Old Man," in which Reiner plays the straight man interviewing Brooks' ancient titular character who comes from biblical times and speaks with a Yiddish accent. According to the Guardian, the two comedians were still performing 2000 Year Old Man bits for each other in Reiner's living room in 2020. And Brooks was still going over to the late Reiner's Beverly Hills home every evening to eat dinner together and chat while watching "Jeopardy!."

Here's more on their inspiring seven-decade friendship that ended too soon.