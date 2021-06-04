The Bachelor Star People Most Want To Marry Will Surprise You

Viewers have made it through 25 seasons of ABC's "The Bachelor," along with plenty of seasons of various spinoff shows. A wide variety of guys have been tapped to look for love and hand out roses, and it seems some really struck fans as true marriage material.

The first lead for the series, back in 2002, was reality television newcomer Alex Michel. He didn't find lasting love, but his runner-up certainly did. Trista Rehn was initially heartbroken when Alex dumped her, but she led the first season of "The Bachelorette" and has been married to her season's winner, Ryan Sutter, ever since. Producers went with unknown guys most of the time early in the franchise's history, with the exception of Bob Guiney in Season 4. In Season 13, the show changed course, and that's when they tapped Jason Mesnick from DeAnna Pappas' season to find love. He ultimately did find his wife, albeit only after breaking up with his final-rose choice and reuniting with his runner-up.

Despite 25 seasons of typically charming, handsome men looking for their soulmate on "The Bachelor," only one of the guys has actually married his season's winner. Two others reunited with their runner-up ladies and did tie the knot. Out of all these former "Bachelor" stars, which one was deemed by viewers to be the most worth marrying? Nicki Swift asked fans their thoughts, and the results may come as a bit of a surprise.