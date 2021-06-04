The Bachelor Star People Most Want To Marry Will Surprise You
Viewers have made it through 25 seasons of ABC's "The Bachelor," along with plenty of seasons of various spinoff shows. A wide variety of guys have been tapped to look for love and hand out roses, and it seems some really struck fans as true marriage material.
The first lead for the series, back in 2002, was reality television newcomer Alex Michel. He didn't find lasting love, but his runner-up certainly did. Trista Rehn was initially heartbroken when Alex dumped her, but she led the first season of "The Bachelorette" and has been married to her season's winner, Ryan Sutter, ever since. Producers went with unknown guys most of the time early in the franchise's history, with the exception of Bob Guiney in Season 4. In Season 13, the show changed course, and that's when they tapped Jason Mesnick from DeAnna Pappas' season to find love. He ultimately did find his wife, albeit only after breaking up with his final-rose choice and reuniting with his runner-up.
Despite 25 seasons of typically charming, handsome men looking for their soulmate on "The Bachelor," only one of the guys has actually married his season's winner. Two others reunited with their runner-up ladies and did tie the knot. Out of all these former "Bachelor" stars, which one was deemed by viewers to be the most worth marrying? Nicki Swift asked fans their thoughts, and the results may come as a bit of a surprise.
A family man rose to the top
Those who responded to the Nicki Swift survey picked Sean Lowe as "The Bachelor" they'd most want to marry. Nearly 16% of those asked picked Sean, and he happens to be the one who married his final rose pick, Catherine Giudici. The couple wed in 2014 and have since welcomed kids Samuel, Isaiah, and Mia.
Given the fact Sean wed Catherine, why would it be a surprise "The Bachelor" fans picked him? When he appeared on Emily Maynard's season of "The Bachelorette" and then his own season, some viewers and media outlets dubbed him dull and boring. Even Sean wasn't so sure about his decision to do the shows, revealing in a video for "I Am Second" that he had "no desire to be on reality TV" and didn't "want to subject myself to the public criticism that comes along with being on a show" like this.
Another interesting survey result was that more than 30% of those who responded didn't particularly care for any of the options available. That might signal ABC has managed to cast a wide enough range of guys that there's been a little something for everyone. After Sean, Season 25 "Bachelor" star Matt James snagged the next-highest spot in the poll with 13% of the responses, and Ben Higgins, Peter Weber, and Nick Viall ended up in a tie with 9.77% apiece. Sadly, farmer Chris Soules landed at the bottom, with just 8.4% deciding he'd be their pick.