When Is Meghan And Harry's Baby Due?

Baby watch has officially begun! Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are expecting their second child together, but the couple has chosen not to disclose the baby's exact due date. In their interview with Oprah Winfrey that aired back on March 7, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex confirmed that they were having a baby girl, and that she would be making her debut sometime in the summer of 2021, but didn't give away any other specifics. When asked how Harry felt about having a girl, he responded, "Amazing. Just grateful. To have any child, any one or any two, would have been amazing. But to have a boy and then a girl, what more could you ask for? Now we've got our family, the four of us and our two dogs. It's great" (via CBS News). The duke also confirmed that he and Meghan won't be having anymore children. "Done," he said, with Meghan adding, "two it is."

With summer 2021 fast approaching, it seems the whole world is wondering just when this newborn will make an appearance. So, the big question now is: When is Meghan actually due? According to reports, Meghan's due date could be very soon — and it could be on a very special day. Keep reading to find out more.