Does Lilibet Diana's Birth Mean The Royals Will Finally Reconcile?
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's announcement that their newborn daughter, born June 4 in Santa Barbara, Calif, was named Lilibet Diana both pleased and surprised fans. As the couple announced on their Archewell website, "Lili is named after her great-grandmother, Her Majesty The Queen, whose family nickname is Lilibet" and the middle name "Diana," of course, is to honor Harry's late mother, Princess Diana.
Given Harry and Meghan's abundant media coverage in 2021 over their fallout with the royal family, some skeptics expressed surprise on Twitter that the ex-royals would choose such a name. "Am I the only one thinking it's a bit odd they would give their child a name so connected to the Royal Family they're so desperate to distance themselves from?" GB News' Dan Wootton noted. But as another tweeter pointed out, a name unlinked to the royals would likely garner criticism for being disrespectful. In other words, it was a no-win for Harry and Meghan.
People shouldn't be so shocked. As per their March Oprah Winfrey interview, Queen Elizabeth II was never pinpointed as the source of blame for the issues raised with the royals. Via Oprah Daily, Meghan told the media titan, "The queen has always been wonderful to me... She's always been warm, welcoming, and inviting." Moreover, as The Daily Beast has now opined, the newborn's birth — coupled with her given name — is the needed opportunity for the couple to reconcile with Harry's family. Find out why next!
Lilibet Diana's birth is an opportunity to hug it out
Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor (as is the full name for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's daughter born on June 4) signifies "an absolutely pivotal opportunity for both the British Royal family and the Sussexes to move on from the very public washing of their dirty linen," wrote The Daily Beast. Not only does her name honor two important British royal figures, but the royals should return this gesture in kind, the Daily Beast argued — so they can all leave the drama behind for good.
"If the royal family has any sense, they will immediately, effusively and publicly congratulate Harry and Meghan on all available private, public, and social media channels," the outlet stated. Prince William, as it pointed out, released a video statement to speak out on the BBC and its handling (or, mishandling) of the Martin Bashir-Princess Diana interview controversy. Why not one congratulating his brother and his wife on this happy occasion? it asked. Sure enough, William and wife Kate Middleton tweeted such a congratulation upon Lilibet's birth announcement, writing on their official Twitter, "We are all delighted by the happy news of the arrival of baby Lili. Congratulations to Harry, Meghan and Archie."
OK — it might not be a video message, but it's a start! Here's to baby steps!