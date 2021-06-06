Does Lilibet Diana's Birth Mean The Royals Will Finally Reconcile?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's announcement that their newborn daughter, born June 4 in Santa Barbara, Calif, was named Lilibet Diana both pleased and surprised fans. As the couple announced on their Archewell website, "Lili is named after her great-grandmother, Her Majesty The Queen, whose family nickname is Lilibet" and the middle name "Diana," of course, is to honor Harry's late mother, Princess Diana.

Given Harry and Meghan's abundant media coverage in 2021 over their fallout with the royal family, some skeptics expressed surprise on Twitter that the ex-royals would choose such a name. "Am I the only one thinking it's a bit odd they would give their child a name so connected to the Royal Family they're so desperate to distance themselves from?" GB News' Dan Wootton noted. But as another tweeter pointed out, a name unlinked to the royals would likely garner criticism for being disrespectful. In other words, it was a no-win for Harry and Meghan.

People shouldn't be so shocked. As per their March Oprah Winfrey interview, Queen Elizabeth II was never pinpointed as the source of blame for the issues raised with the royals. Via Oprah Daily, Meghan told the media titan, "The queen has always been wonderful to me... She's always been warm, welcoming, and inviting." Moreover, as The Daily Beast has now opined, the newborn's birth — coupled with her given name — is the needed opportunity for the couple to reconcile with Harry's family. Find out why next!