What We Know About Liam Payne's Split From His Fiance

Former One Direction member Liam Payne has had his fair share of high-profile relationships. In 2017, the "Strip That Down" hitmaker welcomed his first child, son Bear Grey Payne, with former Girls Aloud singer and "X Factor" judge Cheryl, according to Planet Radio. Since their split in 2018, Payne formed a romance with model Maya Henry.

As previously reported by Capital FM, Payne and Henry apparently started to date shortly after calling it quits with Cheryl. However, they didn't make it official to the public until 2019. Funnily enough, the pair first met while Payne was still a member of One Direction as Henry attended one of the group's meet-and-greets in 2015.

According to The Sun in February 2020, the duo reportedly split. Although, The Daily Mail noted that same month that this wasn't true and they were still together. With such speculation about the status of Payne and Henry's relationship, it was announced that they had gotten engaged five months later, per The Sun.

Despite all the previous rumors, it seems that Payne's flame with Henry is officially over this time. Keep reading to find out more.