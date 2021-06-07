What We Know About Liam Payne's Split From His Fiance
Former One Direction member Liam Payne has had his fair share of high-profile relationships. In 2017, the "Strip That Down" hitmaker welcomed his first child, son Bear Grey Payne, with former Girls Aloud singer and "X Factor" judge Cheryl, according to Planet Radio. Since their split in 2018, Payne formed a romance with model Maya Henry.
As previously reported by Capital FM, Payne and Henry apparently started to date shortly after calling it quits with Cheryl. However, they didn't make it official to the public until 2019. Funnily enough, the pair first met while Payne was still a member of One Direction as Henry attended one of the group's meet-and-greets in 2015.
According to The Sun in February 2020, the duo reportedly split. Although, The Daily Mail noted that same month that this wasn't true and they were still together. With such speculation about the status of Payne and Henry's relationship, it was announced that they had gotten engaged five months later, per The Sun.
Despite all the previous rumors, it seems that Payne's flame with Henry is officially over this time. Keep reading to find out more.
Liam Payne believes his split with Maya Henry is for the best
During the latest episode of "Dragons' Den" star Steven Bartlett's YouTube series, "The Diary of a CEO," Liam Payne informed viewers that he and Maya Henry are no longer together. When the "Bedroom Floor" hitmaker was asked if he was single, he stated, "I am indeed," and explained that the pair called it quits in lockdown, per Metro. "I feel like more than anything at this point, I'm more disappointed in myself that I keep on hurting people," Payne admitted, adding, "That annoys me. I've just not been very good at relationships."
"And I know what my pattern of things is with relationships, I feel at this point. I'm just not very good at them, so I just need to work on myself before I put myself on to somebody else," he continued. "I just wasn't giving a very good version of me anymore, that I didn't appreciate and I didn't like being. I can honestly say that I feel better out of it."
Payne expressed that he "didn't feel good for doing what I did," but believes the split is for the best. "I know I was the problem. I need to sort myself out and I already feel good," he said while wishing the best for Henry.