Why Joe Jonas Wants To Re-Record The Jonas Brothers Music

The Jonas Brothers, made up of real-life brothers Nick, Kevin, and Joe, have been taking the pop music world by storm since their debut album, "It's About Time," dropped in 2006. Over the years they have released five studio albums and starred in their own Disney Channel series, "Jonas," in addition to two Disney Channel Original Movies, "Camp Rock" and "Camp Rock 2" (via People). Earlier this spring, the band fended off breakup rumors after Nick decided to continue pursuing his solo music career with his fourth album, "Spaceman" (via Access Hollywood).

The rumors sent fans into a tailspin wondering if the Jonas Brothers would break up for a second time. The first breakup occurred in 2013 and, fortunately for fans, ended in 2019 (via PopSugar). However, this time around, there is no need to worry that the trio is going anywhere anytime soon, as they are still planning on making music together.

"Recently with Nick releasing this project 'Spaceman' and being able to do that and us having the ability to support it and be excited about it... shows all the different sides of everything we can do, which is really cool," Kevin told Access Hollywood. He added that the band "is obviously still together and still doing its thing."

In fact, the band is still so committed to their music together that Joe has expressed wanting the Jonas Brothers to re-record the songs from "It's About Time." Read on to find out why.