Why Joe Jonas Wants To Re-Record The Jonas Brothers Music
The Jonas Brothers, made up of real-life brothers Nick, Kevin, and Joe, have been taking the pop music world by storm since their debut album, "It's About Time," dropped in 2006. Over the years they have released five studio albums and starred in their own Disney Channel series, "Jonas," in addition to two Disney Channel Original Movies, "Camp Rock" and "Camp Rock 2" (via People). Earlier this spring, the band fended off breakup rumors after Nick decided to continue pursuing his solo music career with his fourth album, "Spaceman" (via Access Hollywood).
The rumors sent fans into a tailspin wondering if the Jonas Brothers would break up for a second time. The first breakup occurred in 2013 and, fortunately for fans, ended in 2019 (via PopSugar). However, this time around, there is no need to worry that the trio is going anywhere anytime soon, as they are still planning on making music together.
"Recently with Nick releasing this project 'Spaceman' and being able to do that and us having the ability to support it and be excited about it... shows all the different sides of everything we can do, which is really cool," Kevin told Access Hollywood. He added that the band "is obviously still together and still doing its thing."
In fact, the band is still so committed to their music together that Joe has expressed wanting the Jonas Brothers to re-record the songs from "It's About Time." Read on to find out why.
Joe Jonas wants to follow in Taylor Swift's footsteps
Earlier this month, Joe Jonas gave an interview with BuzzFeed. In an attempt to get to know the singer better, the interviewer pelted the former Disney Channel star with questions about being a musician, actor, husband, and father, in addition to other silly questions, such as what he does first when he wakes up in the morning. At one point, the interviewer asked Joe which song he would re-record from the Jonas Brothers' catalogue if given the chance and why. Joe's responded, "Good question. I think I would probably re-record our entire first album."
The band's first album is entitled "It's About Time" and includes a number of hits that brought the three brothers into the limelight, namely "Year 3000" and "Mandy."
Joe continued to explain that he was inspired by fellow musician and ex-girlfriend Taylor Swift's mission to re-record one of her albums. "Just do something like what Taylor [Swift] did recently, which I thought was really clever."
According to People, Taylor and Joe dated back in 2008, which coincided with the year the "Blank Space" artist released her second studio album, "Fearless." She recently recorded the entire album for a second time and released it in April of this year with the intention of reclaiming the legal rights to her own work (via NPR).
JoBros diehards will have to stay tuned to see if the brothers will end up following in Taylor's footsteps.