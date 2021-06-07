The Tragic Death Of Mod Squad Star Clarence Williams III

Clarence Williams III has died. The actor — best known for his breakout role playing undercover police officer Linc Hayes on the 1960s TV series "The Mod Squad," alongside costars Peggy Lipton and Michael Cole — passed away in Los Angeles on June 4, 2021 of colon cancer, his management confirmed to Variety. He was 81 years old. Williams was born August 21, 1939 in New York City. He is survived by his sister, Sondra Pugh, and his daughter, Jamey Phillips, as well as a niece, two grand nephews, and a grandniece.

On social media, fans and celebrity friends remembered the late actor and his many contributions to television and film. Singer Lenny Kravitz paid tribute to Williams on Facebook, writing, "When I was a kid growing up in NYC Clarence Williams III was a face on TV that I identified with and that inspired me. From the Mod Squad, to Purple Rain and Sugar Hill, he always performed with dynamic energy. Rest in power, king." The official Facebook page for late musician Prince also paid tribute to Williams as he was remembered for his performance as "The Kid's" father, Francis L., in the singer's breakthrough film "Purple Rain."

Williams' death came two years after the death of his "Mod Squad" co-star Lipton, who also passed away from cancer, per the Los Angeles Times.