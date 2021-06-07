Ellie Kemper's Public Apology Has People Talking

It was a controversy no one expected from bubbly comedic mega-star Ellie Kemper. "The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt" star's coronation at a debutante ball as a teen drew fire when a news clipping from The St. Louis Dispatch was shared by a Twitter user on May 31. "So was no one gonna tell me Ellie kemper aka kimmy Schmidt was crowned KKK queen in 1999," the tweeter wrote alongside a photo of Kemper winning the "Queen of Love and Beauty" at St. Louis, Missouri's Veiled Prophet Ball. While this seemed out of left field at first, a 1994 article by The Atlantic revealed the truth behind the ball's history.

The Veiled Prophet Organization was co-founded by a veteran Confederate officer in the Reconstruction period of the late 1800s. Until 1979, only white St. Louisans were allowed to participate. A "Veiled Prophet" was in charge of crowning queens like Kemper, draped in a white robe not dissimilar to those worn by the Ku Klux Klan, per The Atlantic.

That is a lot of heavy history, and Kemper — who rose to fame for playing sweet and charmingly innocent characters — got dragged into its midst after the photo's resurfacing, deservedly or not. "Looks like we found something that could break her," one Twitter user wrote in today's cancel-happy climate. Another qualified, "Not *all* weird wealthy white people s**t is KKK."

On June 7, Kemper chimed in on the heated discussion via Instagram. Read on for her take on the situation.