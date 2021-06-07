Why Lorde's New Music Announcement Is Turning Heads

Lorde fans have been begging for the singer to drop new tunes for the past four years, so the announcement of "Solar Power" was met with an explosion of excitement. "WE WON OMG," one fan tweeted, while another wrote, "ALBUM OF THE YEAR," despite the fact we've yet to hear the new music.

Not only that, but the cover image seems a bit out of character for the talented hitmaker. Normally, Lorde doesn't reveal much of her body, but this image features a risqué shot of her from below, as she frolics across the sand. The picture was accompanied with the equally tongue-in-cheek copy: "ARRIVING IN 2021 ... PATIENCE IS A VIRTUE," nodding to the four years since she last dropped music.

But is Lorde chastising fans for pressuring her to release an album before she was ready? Either way, "Solar Power" heralds a new era for the star, who hasn't engaged much with fans since first teasing that an album was in the works back in May 2020, according to Paste. She wrote in an email to fans, "As I get older I realize there's something to be said for the pleasant feeling of waiting for something of quality to become available to you. You could have something of lesser quality much faster, but as the high quality thing comes into fruition, a warm feeling grows inside you." Clearly, "Solar Power" is worth the wait!